DELTA, BC. — Unifiller Systems, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, has hired Daniel Feuereissen as the new sales territory manager at its global head office.

“Mr. Feuereissen has in-depth experience with how to help customers optimize their production with semi- and fully automated solutions that focus on creating a quick ROI,” said Sonia Bal, director of marketing, Unifiller Systems. “He believes in taking a proactive and collaborative approach ensuring customers are fully equipped to manage their equipment with confidence.”

Mr. Feuereissen previously worked with Unifiller for more than seven years as a support specialist installing equipment. Prior to that, he worked as a product specialist testing customer products in R&D and production.