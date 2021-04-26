ROYAL CITY, WASH. — Cascade Organic Flour has launched 5-lb bags of Natural Organic Whole Wheat Flour, the first product in what is expected to be a broader retail line of organic flours.

Founded in 2014, Cascade Organic Flour is a producer of organic whole wheat flour in the Pacific Northwest. The company operates a flour mill near its farm in central Washington.

The new retail flour is milled from organic hard red wheat grown on its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington, the company said.

The company claims its milling system utilizes the entire organic whole grain wheat to produce “a wholesome and natural whole wheat organic flour.” Cascade said its milling process also produces a finely milled organic whole wheat flour that has similar functional, convenient, and easy-baking qualities as traditional refined flours, while still retaining all of the beneficial nutrients, vitamins, minerals, fiber, bran, and germ of the whole grain.

“We began receiving a lot of inquiries last year from retailers asking for small retail packs or bags of Cascade’s organic flours and given the rising demand for natural and organic whole grain products as well as the increasing trend of more home baking, we feel the timing is very good to enter into the retail space,” said Justin Brown, owner and chief executive officer of Cascade Organic Flour.

Cascade said it plans to introduce a 5-lb retail bag of Organic All-Purpose Flour later in 2021.