SEATTLE — Theo Chocolate, a maker of organic chocolate bars, is rolling into the snack segment with a new line of Cookie Bites.

“This isn’t a cookie cutter treat,” said Jason Harty, chief marketing officer of Theo Chocolate. “We saw an opportunity to improve the classic cookie experience and make it more fun. So, we combined our award-winning chocolate with crunchy centers, to create a delicious and poppable new treat. This product line brings Theo Chocolate into a new category reaching an even wider audience.”

USDA certified organic and fair trade, the treats feature a crunchy cookie center coated in milk or dark chocolate. Flavors include snickerdoodle, double chocolate, and mint chocolate, the latter two of which are vegan. Each 22-piece serving of the Cookie Bites contains 160 calories and 10-11 grams of sugar.

The snickerdoodle flavor features a vanilla cookie center covered in cinnamon 45% milk chocolate.

The double chocolate variety features a chocolate cookie center made with cocoa and vanilla that is covered in 55% dark chocolate and finished with a touch of salt.

The mint chocolate bites feature a chocolate cookie center coated with 55% dark chocolate infused with peppermint oil.

“Chocolate is our passion, so we were looking for a way to take our chocolate and make it more snackable,” said Lauren Perkins, brand manager and leader of new product development at Theo Chocolate. “With that in mind, we took inspiration from one of our other favorite treats — cookies — and rolled with it … literally.”

Theo Chocolate Cookie Bites are available in 4-oz packages for a suggested retail price of $5.99 on the company’s website. The bites will roll out in grocery stores nationwide over the coming months, the company said, including Whole Foods Market stores in June.