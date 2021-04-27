COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — Chr. Hansen Natural Colors has acquired SECNA Natural Ingredients Group SL, marking its first add-on investment since being acquired by private equity firm EQT IX for $934 million in late March.

Headquartered in Valencia, Spain, SECNA is a provider of natural colors and pigments, including anthocyanins from black carrots and grape, and caramel. The company has operations in Spain, Italy and Turkey.

Financial terms of Chr. Hansen Natural Colors’ acquisition of SECNA were not disclosed.

“We’re committed to continuing to find new ways to harness and share the power of nature’s true colors,” said Odd Erik Hansen, chief executive officer of Chr. Hansen Natural Colors. “This is the first of many exciting milestones for us as a standalone company. We look to enhance our value proposition and strengthen our operational platform together with the team at SECNA at a time when demand for naturally sourced colors is increasing.”

For SECNA, Gabriel Muñoz, group CEO, said the partnership is the ideal opportunity to join forces with a like-minded established industry leader.

“It’s a win–win situation as Chr. Hansen Natural Colors will add our strong pigment offerings in anthocyanins and caramel to their collection, while providing our valued customers and suppliers with access to their portfolio, technologies and market reach, which is the most extensive in the industry,” he said.