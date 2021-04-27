SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Daniel Sonke, PhD, has been named director of sustainability at Blue Diamond Growers.

In his new role, Dr. Sonke will lead global sustainability efforts across all segments of Blue Diamond’s business. He is tasked with integrating company performance with the almond cooperative’s sustainability pillars of economic viability, environmental stewardship and community well-being, the company said.

Dr. Sonke joins Blue Diamond from the Campbell Soup Co., where he was most recently director of sustainable agriculture during his nearly 10 years there. Previously, he was a senior scientist at SureHarvest Inc., director of science at Protected Harvest and assistant IPM coordinator at the University of Florida. Earlier, Dr. Sonke was director of information and seed programs at Educational Concerns for Hunger Organization Inc.

Throughout his career, Dr. Sonke has led efforts to advance science-based sustainability efforts and certification programs for multiple agricultural commodities, including almonds, hazelnuts, pears, mushrooms, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, potatoes, wine grapes, and tomatoes.

Dr. Sonke currently is a member of the Almond Board of California’s Sustainability Working Group, and he holds a doctorate of plant medicine from the University of Florida.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Sonke’s caliber join the Blue Diamond Growers team to lead the cooperative’s sustainability efforts,” said Brian Barczak, senior vice president of global supply for

Blue Diamond Growers. “With his world-class expertise, deep scientific background, and hands-on experience with a variety of industries, he will be pivotal in further advancing our critical sustainability mission.”