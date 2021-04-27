NORWALK, CONN. — Campbell Soup Co.’s Goldfish brand is partnering with Frank’s RedHot to deliver a “spicier” version of the brand’s crackers.

Beginning in May, new Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers will hit store shelves, featuring the classic hot sauce as well as notes of vinegar for acidity and a blend of aged cayenne peppers.

“We learned that adults are big fans of Goldfish, and it’s an appetite we’ve never fully satisfied,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer, Campbell Snacks. “’Hot’ is the No. 1 most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank's that fans will love.”

Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers will be available at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 6.6-oz bag.

“At Frank’s we are always looking for new ways for our fans to enjoy our hot sauce,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer for McCormick & Co., Frank’s RedHot’s parent company. “This limited-edition Goldfish flavor brings a spicy bite to a nostalgic everyday snack. We hope that consumers enjoy this partnership between our two iconic brands for a fun experience that is sure to wake up your taste buds.”

This is the second initiative announced in the past month by Campbell Snacks to try and attract adult consumers. Earlier, Campbell Snacks launched the Goldfish #GoForTheHandful Challenge on TikTok, a new initiative designed to attract older consumers to the cracker brand.