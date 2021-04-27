LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery, a division of Schlieren, Switzerland-based Aryzta AG, is expanding its Take & Bake portfolio with the launch of 6 new bread products, bringing the company’s total products in the lineup to 13.

The new products include two different sandwich rolls, three rolls and a new twin-pack baguette. The products feature turmeric, everything seasoning, ancient grains, sunflower seeds, rosemary and poppy seeds and will be available at grocery stores nationwide on May 1 at a suggested retail price of $2.99 to $3.99.

“Last year, we saw a steady increase in consumer demand for our Take & Bake breads, so to keep up with demand, we enhanced our automation processes at our bakeries to support growth and expansion in this area,” said Chris Prociv, senior vice president of marketing, innovation and R&D, La Brea Bakery. “Take & Bake breads have been rising in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — bread sales across the board increased greatly and specifically, La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake bread sales were up over 35%. In looking at consumer trends and evaluating our sales data, the decision to expand this portfolio was clear.”

La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake bread is pre-packaged, shipped frozen and has a six-day ambient shelf life, making it easy for consumers to bake the bread immediately or freeze it to be enjoyed at a later date, the company said. The majority of the bread products are certified Non-GMO, kosher and vegan.

The new flavors include:

Seeded Sourdough Roll: A thin, crispy crust and chewy interior with a rich sourdough taste enhanced with a generous amount of millet, flax and poppy seeds.

Everything Roll: A savory roll with a soft interior, poppy seeds throughout, and a crunchy top containing onions, poppy and sesame seeds.

Sunflower Turmeric Roll: Poppy and sunflower seeds flavor this roll, while the turmeric spices give it color with added flavor.

Rosemary Garlic Focaccia Roll: A crisp exterior and chewy center; roasted garlic and rosemary throughout creates an aromatic and savory roll.

French Sandwich Rolls: A French sandwich roll with a smooth and crisp taste and a golden crust.

Twin Pack Ancient Grain Baguette: A blend of nine grains and seeds along with the slow fermentation of La Brea’s signature sourdough results in a multi-textured eating experience, according to the company.

In addition to the new products, La Brea Bakery said it has refreshed its packaging across the entire Take & Bake portfolio to drive awareness of the ingredients and address consumer questions. Information on the front of the packaging now includes messaging around no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors and a callout that the bread may be baked right away or frozen to be kept on hand and be fresh-baked later. The back of the packaging includes recipe suggestions for inspiration and simple baking instructions to allow for customized textures, with an image of the bread so consumers know what it will look like when properly baked.