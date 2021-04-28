MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill is expanding beyond the baking and cereal aisles and into the snacking segment with a new line of Oat Crackers.

Plant-based and Non-GMO Project verified, the certified gluten-free crackers are made with the company’s whole grain oats combined with almonds, flaxseeds, brown rice and quinoa. Varieties include classic, rosemary, sesame and jalapeño.

“We have loyal customers who love our oats, and after listening to their overwhelming requests for more convenience in their lives, it only made sense for us to develop a snack cracker that is wholesome and downright delicious,” said Dennis Vaughn, chief executive officer of Bob’s Red Mill. “Gluten-free snacks can have a reputation for being bland or boring, but our oat crackers rival the classic wheat-based crackers we all grew up eating, so they’re a great option for anyone, whether you’re following a specialty diet or not.”

Bob’s Red Mill Oat Crackers are available for $4.99 per 4.25-oz box on the company’s website and will roll out to Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide in mid-June.