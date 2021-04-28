LEXINGTON, NC. — Piedmont Candy Co. is launching Thinful, a low-sugar, indulgent snack mix sweetened with a blend of erythritol and stevia.

Each mix combines popcorn, caramel corn and pretzels tossed in a sweet glaze and finished with a drizzle or sprinkled topping. A half-cup serving contains 2 grams of sugar and 60 calories. Varieties include chocolate drizzle, peanut butter, sea salt caramel, snickerdoodle and birthday cake.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully created a low-calorie, mouthwatering, low-sugar snack for consumers to enjoy,” said Mark Stephens, chief executive officer of Thinful. “We believe the most difficult decision our customers will have to make is which flavor to choose, rather than having to read the back of every other package to compare ingredients.”

Thinful is available online at Amazon.com and bethinful.com. The products also will be in supermarkets nationwide, including select Albertsons and Walmart stores, Central Market, Hannaford, Jewel-Osco, and others, for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Founded in 1890, Piedmont Candy is the maker of Red Bird puffed mints and candies sold in most grocery, drug, dollar, mass and club retailers.