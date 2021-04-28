QUEBEC CITY, QUE. — Bakery Humanity Inc., a new investment platform formed earlier this year by Champlain Financial Corp. to focus on the specialized baking and pastry industry in Quebec, has acquired Les Aliments 2000 Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980 in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Aliments 2000 began as a maker of artisanal pizza dough. Now, the company is known for its pie crusts, pizza dough balls, pizza dough and crust, pizzas with toppings and pizza sauce. The company’s products are available in grocery chains, either under private label or under its own brands Pâte 2000, Pizza Artizan and PizzéDélic.

Champlain said Aliments 2000 will be folded into Bakery Humanity and will be led by Dominique Bohec, president and chief executive officer. Mr. Bohec, a master baker and pastry chef, also is head of Bakery Humanity and president of Maison Isabelle, a maker of four-quarter-style cakes that Champlain acquired earlier this year.