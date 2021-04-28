OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — After the cancelation of its 2020 Convention due to health risks associated with coronavirus (COVID-19), BEMA’s BEMA Convention 2021 will take place in person.

Held June 23-26, the 2021 Convention will offer an in-person event in Marco Island, Fla. The location, JW Marriot Marco Island Beach Resort, features Marriot’s Safe Stay program, which includes touchless check-in and hospital-grade disinfectant for sanitation of surfaces throughout the hotel to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment.

The Convention will begin Wednesday with the BEMA Golf Cup tournament at The Rookery, where kids and teens will be welcome. All attendees are invited to the evening welcome reception.

On Thursday, the keynote address will be given by Duncan Wardle, former head of innovation and creativity at Disney. Mr. Wardle will speak on how organizations’ can create a culture of innovation and tap into their employees’ potential.

An Industry Insights session will be followed by a general membership meeting. In the afternoon, there will be a Convention and Programs Committee meeting, and small group dinners as well as the post-dinner Afterglow event .

Friday will include association Outreach and Engagement Committee meetings for engagement and networking. The BEMA Intel and Industry Updates session will be followed by the Ask-a-Baker luncheon, as well as the Chairman’s reception, dinner and dance.

The final day, Saturday, will feature Membership Value & Engagement Committee meeting, BEMA Connect, BIF and a family farewell beach party.

For those who wish to forego the in-person event, BEMA is offering a new Workforce Edition to be held Wednesday, June 23. This virtual event is designed specifically for workforce professionals and will feature an overall risk assessment tutorial from BIF members, a social media workshop with virtual specialist Shawna Suckow, a 2021-2022 workforce forecast for HR professionals and a BEMA U Insights Discovery workshop.

As part of the Workforce Edition, attendees will also be welcome to join the in-person Convention Thursday and Friday virtually, which will include access to the keynote session on June 24.

“The Workforce Edition is the perfect way to share the benefits of BEMA membership throughout your organization,” said Emily Bowers, vice president, education and operations; co-manager, IBIEducate. “Each in-person Convention attendee will receive a complimentary registration, making the Workforce Edition available to every member of their company.”

Registration for BEMA Convention 2021 Marco Island and BEMA Convention Workforce Edition can be done here.