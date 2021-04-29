PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Lynwood Mallard has joined J&J Snack Foods Corp. as chief marketing officer.

Prior to joining J&J Snack Foods, Mr. Mallard spent more than 23 years at The Coca-Cola Co., most recently as vice president of category strategy and innovation. He also worked as a vice president of shopper marketing; group director of Coca-Cola Keurig; group director of commercial innovation for Coca-Cola Brands; and held a variety of brand management positions throughout the organization.

He received a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature at Washington and Lee University and a master’s degree in business administration at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.