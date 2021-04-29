PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay North America, a division of PepsiCo, Inc., has teamed up with Winston-Salem, NC-based Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. to introduce Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut popcorn.

“When it comes to snacking, our fans look to us for unexpected, fun flavor innovations that help create joyful moments in their day,” said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “We are constantly looking for inspiration and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, which is why we’re so excited to be teaming up with Krispy Kreme to give our fans something that’s new and never been done before.”

In 2020, Smartfood launched Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries Popcorn Mix as its first-ever co-branded limited-edition flavor. Looking to continue the momentum into the new year, Smartfood enlisted a panel of Gen Z consumers to brainstorm unexpected and playful mashups to bring to store shelves. The research showed that a Krispy Kreme fusion would be the perfect addition to the lineup, especially entering the summer months, Smartfood said.

The limited-time flavor is available at Sam’s Club and will be available in-store and online across major retailers nationwide starting May 24, while supplies last. Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut comes in a 7.75-oz bag for $3.99, 2-oz bag for $1.99 and 18-oz bag for $6.89.