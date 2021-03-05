PITTSBURGH — The recent launch of Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble has pleased Carlos A. Abrams-Rivera, US zone president for Kraft Heinz Co.

“In our Easy Indulgent Desserts platform, we leveraged the strengths of our Philadelphia brand and consumers’ love for cheesecake, launching Cheesecake Crumbles,” he said in prepared management remarks on April 29 to discuss first-quarter results. “This launch is helping us gain new space in the refrigerated section, with a unique and differentiated innovation.

“To launch such a unique product, we partnered with Jimmy Kimmel Live! to create TV skits that directly reflect a consumer insight: No one wants to share the last bite of food, especially when it’s a cheesecake. As a result, we are driving incremental consumers to the category, with millennials and families engaging most strongly, and in March, we gained 3.5 points of market share.”

The Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble single-serve cup features three layers with fruit or chocolate sauce on the bottom, creamy cheesecake filling, and cookie crumble topping. The product comes in four varieties: original with graham crumble, strawberry with graham crumble, cherry with graham crumble and chocolate hazelnut with chocolate cookie crumble.

Kraft Heinz posted net income of $563 million, or 46¢ per share on the common stock, in the quarter ended March 27, which was up 49% from $378 million, or 31¢per share, in the previous year’s first quarter. Net sales of $6.39 billion in the quarter were up 3.9% from $6.16 billion. The organic sales growth rate was 2.5%.