FRANKFORT, KY. — House Foods America Corp., the US-based subsidiary of Japan-based House Foods, has announced plans to invest $146.3 million to build a facility to produce tofu in Kentucky.

The new 350,000-square-foot facility will be located on 30 acres in southwest Louisville and will produce tofu using 100% US grown, non-GMO soybeans and other food products. Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2025.

Once completed, the plant is expected to employ 109 in a wide range of positions, including plant machine operators, production workers, engineers, R&D staff, logistics and administrative.

“It is an honor to join the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and we are glad to contribute to the community by making great, healthy products for customers nationwide,” said Hiromasa (Hunt) Takahashi, assistant manager of business strategy planning at House Foods.

“I’m proud to welcome House Foods to Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky. “This company truly has its eye on the future, producing healthy food products and creating a significant number of high-paying jobs in the process. The diversity of our state’s food and beverage sector is one of its greatest strengths, and House Foods is the latest company to contribute to the rapidly growing industry. Louisville will be a great fit as the company continues to grow and expand its presence in the US marketplace.”

House Foods America Corp. was founded in 1983 to introduce the company’s tofu, shirataki and other food products to the American market. House Foods has operated in Japan for more than 100 years and its US presence includes facilities in California and New Jersey.