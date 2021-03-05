IRVING, TEXAS — 7-Eleven Inc. continues to make inroads in the quick-service restaurant space with new concept stores in Manassas, Va., that feature two restaurant options in one location— the company’s Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits restaurant and Parlor Pizza, an on-site pizzeria with hand-tossed made-to-order pizzas.

The two restaurants are located side by side inside select stores, with separate ordering counters and shared indoor and outdoor seating, 7-Eleven said.

Raise the Roost offers hand-breaded fried chicken tenders, biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings tossed with “made in coop” sauces, signature chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches. The in-store restaurant offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go options, 7-Eleven said.

Parlor features a full pizzeria menu and includes New York-style pizzas, calzones, garlic knots, pepperoni rolls, and hot and cold sub sandwiches. Baked whole pizzas, slices and select made to order 18-inch hand-tossed pizzas with premium ingredients also are available. A conveyer-style oven ensures pizzas, calzones and other baked items are ready in minutes.

The concept is called 7–Eleven Evolution Store, an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations in a unique store format. 7-Eleven operates the concept stores in North Texas, New York City, Washington, and San Diego in addition to the Manassas location. All Evolution Stores include a restaurant concept, the company said.

“Since 7-Eleven began selling milk and bread from an ice dock in 1927, our spirit of innovation has allowed us to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of customers for over 90 years,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Today’s opportunity is in the QSR space, and we are responding by aggressively rolling out our restaurants across the country — both in Evolution Stores and beyond. Our plan is to open nearly 150 restaurants in 2021.”