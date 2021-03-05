WASHINGTON – The North American Millers’ Association has announced four additions to its team, building out the group’s meetings, finance and communications capabilities.

Megan Baker and Francesca Purcell have been added to the NAMA meetings team. Ms. Baker will coordinate NAMA meetings. A graduate of James Madison University, Harrisburg, Pa., with a major in communications and a minor in marketing, Ms. Baker has been in the meeting planning business for more than 19 years. Also a graduate of James Madison University, Ms. Purcell holds a bachelor of business administration degree in hospitality and tourism management. Her professional background includes assignments with the Marriott hotel group as well as the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Providing accounting and financial planning support for NAMA will be Angie Quinn. To the new assignment, Ms. Quinn brings 20 years of experience doing accounting, auditing, bookkeeping and tax work for non-profit organizations. She spent 13 years as a senior accountant and auditor at a Washington accounting firm, working exclusively with non-profits. For the last several years, Ms. Quinn has been running her own accounting and consulting company, specializing in accounting and bookkeeping services.

Sarah Hubbart will be providing communications strategy for NAMA. Ms. Hubbart’s career has been a blend of work in communications and policy in Washington, with assignments in government affairs, issues management and coalition building in the food and agricultural sector. She has worked with the Animal Agriculture Alliance and Michael Torrey Associates, a boutique consulting firm.

She holds an undergraduate degree from California State University, Chico, and a graduate degree from George Washington University, Washington.

Ms. Baker, Ms. Purcell, Ms. Quinn and Ms. Hubbart each have been engaged as consultants to NAMA. Announcing the additions, Jane DeMarchi, NAMA president, highlighted the deep experience of the four professionals.

“NAMA is supported by a strong team who bring decades of experience and expertise that reflects the association’s goals for 2021 and beyond,” she said. “High-quality membership services through our signature events, strategic communications, and strengthening and expanding markets for milled grains remain a top priority for us.”

Ms. DeMarchi was named president of NAMA in September 2020.

Also relatively new to NAMA’s staff is Brian Goggin, who became associated with the NAMA team in March 2019. Working on foreign market development, Mr. Goggin has extensive experience in the field. He has served as an attache for the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service and presently serves as an international consultant. At NAMA he is serving as foreign market development coordinator, focusing on export market development for NAMA member products. He also works to support food aid shipments to the World Food Program and other humanitarian groups. He holds a bachelor degree in economics from Georgia Southern University, in Statesboro, and a master’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Georgia, Athens.