MILFORD, CONN. — Donagh Herlihy has joined Subway restaurants as global chief digital and information officer. In his new role, Mr. Herlihy is responsible for overseeing the company's global technology teams and initiatives to deliver modern, timely and effective platforms for Subway franchisees and guests.

Mr. Herlihy has more than 20 years of experience leading global digital and e-commerce teams in the food, retail and restaurant industries, and most recently was a partner at Seedfunders. Earlier, he was an executive vice president and chief digital and information officer at Bloomin' Brands, and also worked as chief information officer and senior vice president of e-commerce at Avon Products and CIO and vice president of supply chain at Wrigley Co.

"We're thrilled to welcome Donagh to the Subway team," said John Chidsey, chief executive officer of Subway. "His extensive knowledge and understanding of QSR brands and restaurant technology will allow us to accelerate our digital transformation, ultimately resulting in a better guest experience as well as revenue growth and operating efficiency for our franchisees."