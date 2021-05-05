TORRANCE, CALIF. – The Nature’s Heart snack brand is making its US debut with Nature’s Heart Crunch, a line of nut cluster snacks. Nature’s Heart is a part of Ecuador’s Terrafertil. Nestle acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018.

The new line features six varieties, including golden chai pecan, churro cacao pecan, blueberry lemon chia, smoked habanero limon chickpea, everything bagel cashew and ginger miso edamame.

The snacks are available in 4-oz bags and have a suggested retail price of $5.99.