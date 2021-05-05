COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. is adding to its Mini Muffin line in June with the launch of Little Debbie Honey Bun Mini Muffins. The new muffins are baked with the same flavors as Little Debbie’s classic Honey Buns, but in a pop-able size.

“Capturing the true essence of the eating experience of our delicious Little Debbie Honey Buns in a mini muffin product was a challenging task,” said Tresa Wright, R&D senior food scientist. “I am excited for our customers to enjoy the latest from the bakery and can’t wait to hear the reactions from current Little Debbie fans, as well as those that may be new to the brand.”

Each carton contains 5 pouches, 4 muffins per pouch, and has a suggested retail price of $2.59.