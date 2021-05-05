CHICAGO — Alpha Baking Co. is expanding its Natural Ovens Bakery line with the launch of keto-friendly hot dog buns. The product lineup also includes bread and hamburger buns, which debuted in 2020.

The new hot dog buns contain 26 grams of carbs and 25 grams of fiber per serving and are made without any artificial sweeteners or flavors.

“We’ve heard from retailers that keto sales don’t show signs of slowing down, and customers are looking for keto-friendly options that complement their favorite summer meals, like hot dogs and other grilled favorites,” said Tim Lotesto, senior director, national retail key accounts for Alpha Baking. “Natural Ovens keto-friendly hot dog buns provide carb-conscious consumers with a way to enjoy classic summertime meals without having to worry about net carbs. In short, these buns rise to both the carb-conscious and the taste challenge.”

Natural Ovens’ 8- and 12-count keto-friendly hot dog buns can be ordered via Naturalovens.com or on Amazon.