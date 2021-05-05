EDISON, NJ. — Dr. Jeffrey Fine has rejoined AAK as senior director of customer innovation for the United States and Canada.

Dr. Fine has served as a consultant for the specialty vegetable fats and oils manufacturer since 2019 and previously worked with the company’s US organization from 2004-2016. During that time he established AAK’s R&D function in the United States, which has evolved to become the customer innovation organization. His initial accomplishments at AAK included the setup of laboratory-scale oil modifications processes and procedures in Port Newark and the development of the first margarine hard stocks for AAK’s US bakery business. He also led R&D efforts for strategic growth-focused segments, including infant nutrition, launching the first “mitigated” products for infant nutrition in the United States.

Prior to rejoining AAK he was director of research and development at Cargill. He also brings experience as a principal scientist at Kraft Foods Group, a staff scientist at The Hershey Co. and a senior scientist at General Mills. He holds a PhD in biochemistry from Ohio State University.

“AAK is honored to have someone of Dr. Fine's caliber rejoin our leadership team,” said Octavio Díaz de León Carrillo, president of AAK, USA and North Latin America.