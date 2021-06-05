CHICAGO — MadeGood Foods is expanding in the savory snacks category with the launch of new Star Puffed Crackers.

Featuring spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms, the gluten-free, organic crackers are available in three flavors: sea salt, cheddar and pizza. The star-shaped puffed snacks contain vitamins A, C, D, E and B6 and are a good source of thiamine, according to the company.

MadeGood Star Puffed Crackers are an extension of the company’s current lineup, which includes granola bars, granola minis, soft baked mini cookies, crispy light granola and cereal. All of the products are made in a dedicated nut-free facility and are free from major allergens, including peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame and shellfish.

“Entering the savory snack category has always been top of mind at our company, which is why we're incredibly excited to bring the Star Puffed Crackers to the US market,” said Nima Fotovat, president of MadeGood Foods. “Our team has been hard at work to provide these new products that stay true to our values of natural, organic, non-GMO and safe snacks you and your family can feel good about. They're perfect for snack time, school lunches, or a treat on the go.”