CHICAGO — Alexandre “Ale” Eboli has been named executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Conagra Brands, Inc., effective Aug. 2. He succeeds Dave Biegger, who will retire from the company at the end of the current fiscal year.

Mr. Eboli joins Conagra from The Unilever Group, where he spent 25 years in a variety of positions, including vice president of supply chain capabilities and logistics for the company’s Americas division and vice president of supply chain for Latin America. He most recently was head of supply chain for North America.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in naval engineering from São Paulo University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

In his new role, Mr. Eboli will have end-to-end supply chain responsibilities for Conagra, overseeing the manufacturing, procurement, environment, health and safety, plant quality, logistics, transportation and warehousing teams.

“Ale is an exceptional leader who brings a proven track record of success in strengthening supply chain operations,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. “We are excited to welcome him to Conagra, and I look forward to working together to ensure we deliver exceptional value for all of our stakeholders.”