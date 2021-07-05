WAUCONDA, ILL. — Synergy Flavors Inc. has acquired Innova Flavors, a supplier of savory flavors and ingredients, from Griffith Foods Worldwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Synergy’s savory capabilities and will support upcoming new product development in meat alternatives, sauces, side dishes and snacks, said Rod Sowders, president and chief executive officer of Synergy Flavors. It also adds process flavors to Synergy’s portfolio of extracts, essences and compounded flavors.

“This acquisition offers significant benefits to Synergy customers by providing them access to a proven range of flavors to meet the growing demand for natural flavorings and savory ingredients,” Mr. Sowders said. “In addition, these products complement Synergy’s current offerings for rapidly growing plant-based alternative food and beverages globally.”

Synergy Flavors is part of Ireland-based Carbery Group, an international food ingredients and cheese company. It offers a range of flavor and taste solutions in natural, artificial and organic designations. The company has multiple locations in the United States as well as production, research and development and technical facilities in Ireland, United Kingdom, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil.

“We know acquiring Innova Flavors will make sense for our US flavor customers, will enhance our global business in Asia and Central and South America, and bring opportunities right across our platforms of dairy, taste and nutrition,” said Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group.