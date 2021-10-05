LENEXA, KAN. — Dan O’Leary has joined Hostess Brands, LLC as its chief growth officer, a newly created position. In this role, he will be responsible for the general management of the Hostess and Voortman brands, managing profit and loss, and overseeing the company’s marketing, R&D and strategy organizations.

Mr. O’Leary joins Hostess from Tyson Foods, Inc., where he spent more than two years as group general manager of Tyson’s Prepared Retail segment. Before that, he was senior vice president of marketing, insights, R&D, procurement, distribution and customer service for Mizkan America for more than four years. Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Leary spent more than eight years at Kraft Foods in a range of leadership positions, including senior director of desserts and seals and business development director of the cheese business unit.

“With more than 20 years in the consumer packaged goods industry and a proven track record growing a diverse host of both iconic and emerging brands, Dan is a terrific addition to the Hostess leadership team, and we are thrilled to have him join,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands. “His thorough knowledge of the CPG industry and deft understanding of business market strategy will help to more rapidly advance Hostess’ innovation agenda and accelerate growth for the Hostess and Voortman brands.”