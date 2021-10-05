The latest product in Diosna’s Hygienic Design Line (WH series) is the Hygienic Wendel Mixer with Bottom Discharge. Hygienically optimized surfaces avoid microbial and particulate contamination of the product, while rounded profiles and electronic drives allow for complete washdown. The mixer provides efficient processing and energy balance in the system, leading to faster kneading times, lower dough temperatures, no need for a cooling jacket and up to 3% higher water absorption.

(404) 202-1268 • www.diosna.com