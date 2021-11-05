PARAMOUNT, CALIF. — Tattooed Chef, Inc. is launching a line of multi-serve meals featuring plant-based alternatives to beef, sausage and butter as well as carb swaps for pasta and rice.

The 20-oz frozen skillet meals require a one-step preparation and are ready to eat within 6 to 7 minutes, according to the company. All five varieties are gluten-free and vegetarian. The plant-based beef and sausage is made with pea protein, rice flour and coconut oil, while the plant-based butter is made with extra virgin olive oil, cocoa butter and sunflower lecithin.

The Cauliflower Spaghetti with Plant-Based Bolognese is a vegan meal that includes pasta made with cauliflower, pea flour, lentil flour, rice flour and potato starch with plant-based beef tossed in a tomato sauce. Each bag contains four ¾-cup servings that contain 170 calories and 6 grams of protein each.

The Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Plant-Based Butter & Sage is a vegan dish containing gnocchi made with sweet potato, rice flour and potato starch in a plant-based butter and sage sauce. Each bag contains four 1-cup servings that contain 280 calories and 2 grams of protein each.

The Cauliflower Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi features gnocchi made with cauliflower, cassava flour and potato starch in a four-cheese sauce of gorgonzola, grana Padano, pecorino romano and mozzarella. Each bag contains four 1-cup servings that contain 200 calories and 6 grams of protein each.

The Chickpea Pasta with Plant-Based Sausage Ragu includes chickpea pasta with mozzarella cheese and plant-based sausage tossed in tomato sauce. Each bag contains four 1-cup servings that contain 190 calories and 11 grams of protein each.

The Rice Cauliflower Burrito Blend contains cilantro rice mixed with cauliflower rice, plant-based beef, roasted corn and black beans tossed in a jalapeño crema and topped with queso fresco. Each bag contains five 1-cup servings containing 130 calories and 8 grams of protein each.

“As a brand committed to bringing high-quality, delicious plant-based meals to the freezer aisle, we wanted to expand our products to include a range of larger-sized meals that can be cooked up for the whole family,” said Sarah Galletti, founder of Tattooed Chef. “I’m extremely excited to share this new line of meals that truly captures creative innovation – bringing brand new concepts to the marketplace, made with quality ingredients and simple to prepare. We’re making food that not only tastes good, but feels good to eat, too.”

Tattooed Chef multi-serve meals are available at Target stores nationwide for around $8.99 per meal.