Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

In supermarkets across the United States, bakery products typically consumed during breakfast had vastly different sales depending on where they were sold in the store.

“While center store added almost $200 million, perimeter lost almost $200 million, so it really was a tale of two cities even though it’s all muffins, donuts and coffee cakes,” said Jonna Parker, team lead for fresh foods at IRI. “So adjacency and placement definitely had to do with your success rate in 2020.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Parker explains the why behind this data. Also, Luc Mongeau, president of Weston Foods, Toronto, shares how his company’s own donut business fared as in-store bakery sales took a hit during 2020.

Listen to this episode to hear more about how consumer buying habits shifted for morning baked goods and where they may be going next.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

