GLENDALE, CALIF. — Alpha Foods is building a plant-based breakfast foods portfolio with the launch of five breakfast sandwiches and burritos that come filled with meatless protein, dairy-free cheese and plant-based eggs.

“We are continuously reimagining convenient, plant-based options for everyone to enjoy during every meal of the day,” said Cole Orobetz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Alpha Foods. “There is such a huge lack of plant-based breakfast options, we knew we had to bring something delicious to the category — and these breakfast sandwiches and burritos are just that. As a brand, we will continue to identify those holes and fill them with innovative products that vegans, flexitarians and meat lovers can enjoy together.”

The breakfast offerings may be heated in two minutes and are Non-GMO Project verified, vegan and cholesterol-free. The lineup includes two breakfast sandwiches and three breakfast burritos.

The Alpha Meatless Sausage, Plant Egg & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich is made with Violife vegan cheese and contains 17 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

The Alpha Spicy Chorizo, Plant Egg & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich is made with Violife vegan cheese and contains 16 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

The Alpha Protein Supreme Breakfast Burrito features meatless sausage crumble, plant-based bacon and steakless strips with dairy-free cheddar and seasoned tofu scramble. Each burrito contains 17 grams of protein.

The Alpha Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito contains plant-based bacon, dairy-free spicy cheddar and seasoned tofu scramble. Each burrito contains 17 grams of protein.

The Alpha Rockin' Ranchero Breakfast Burrito is made with dairy-free spicy cheddar, sauteed peppers, chipotle salsa and seasoned tofu scramble. Each burrito contains 12 grams of protein.

“When innovating new plant-based options that can satisfy the masses, our focus is on high-quality ingredients with exceptional flavor and texture,” said Loren Wallis, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Alpha Foods. “The new breakfast sandwich and breakfast burrito lineup features our next generation Alpha proteins with fewer ingredients and the most authentic taste and texture yet. Leading edge plant-based innovation is a hallmark of Alpha Foods and these new breakfast items truly deliver on the convenience and craveability factor that we know our consumers demand.”

Alpha Foods breakfast sandwiches and burritos will hit the frozen aisle of grocery stores nationwide in June.