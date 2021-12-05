OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — Superior on Main, a Sara Lee Frozen Bakery brand, has launched four new peanut- and tree nut-free desserts, including two shortbread cookie varieties and two seasonal treats.

The new Butter Shortbread and Chocolate Drizzled Shortbread Cookies are nut-free, preservative-free and kosher OU-D certified.

Available during the fall, the Cinnamon Bun Crème Puffs are a French pastry filled with caramel-flavored creme and topped with icing and streusel.

The Peppermint Iced Cookies, available during the holiday season, are chocolate cake cookies with peppermint flavored chocolate icing and peppermint candy pieces.

Both holiday offerings are nut-free and kosher OU-D certified.

“Consumer response to Superior on Main’s transition to a peanut- and nut-free facility late last year was extremely positive,” said Curt Coolidge, general manager, In Store Bakery at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. “With approximately 10 million Americans living with peanut and tree nut allergies, we are delighted to introduce new, nut-free desserts to the grocery in-store bakeries to meet consumer demand.”

These new products follow Sara Lee Frozen Bakery’s announcement in September 2020 that it would transition its Southbridge, Mass.-based baking plant into a peanut- and tree nut-free facility.

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery acquired Superior Cake Products, Inc. from Hostess Brands, Inc., Kansas City, for $65 million in cash in August 2019.