LONDON — Pladis, a biscuit, chocolate and confectionery company, said it is considering closing its McVitie’s biscuits plant in Tollcross, Glasgow, UK, citing excess capacity across the company’s UK sites. The closing is expected to result in the loss of 468 jobs.

Pladis said the facility closing will allow it to “continue to invest in the future success of the business.” The company said it has considered several factors, including utilization, volume and product mix.

The decision remains subject to consultation with employees. Pladis said production from Tollcross would shift to other company locations within the United Kingdom, with the facility ceasing operations in the second half of 2022. Pladis’ other UK facilities are located in Carlisle, Leicestershire, Sheffield, Manchester and Harlesden.

“We know this news will be difficult for our colleagues at Tollcross,” said David Murray, managing director for Pladis UK & Ireland. “Our priority now is to provide them with the support they need during the consultation process. Pladis is home to some of Britain’s best loved brands, which have been part of the fabric of our society for nearly 200 years. In order to protect them for generations to come, we must take steps to address excess capacity in the UK. This overcapacity limits our ability to make the right investments in future capabilities to meet the very big changes in our industry.”

Formed in 2016, Pladis employs more than 16,000 people and operates 25 factories in 11 countries. The company is made up of Godiva Chocolatier, a premium chocolate brand; McVitie’s, a biscuit brand with a heritage in the United Kingdom and Europe; Ulker, a biscuit and confectionery brand in Turkey and the Middle East; and DeMet’s Candy Co., creator of Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters.