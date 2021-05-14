Hi. I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack magazine. Our May issue is here, and I hope you’ll read it outside and enjoy some warmer weather. This issue is packed with great stories and insights, so let’s dive in.

First, I got to learn about the great things happening at Aryzta North America as the company prepares to change hands. Read my feature “Innovate the Way Out” to learn how the company never stopped innovating and streamlining operations at its La Brea Bakery facility in Van Nuys, Calif., throughout the challenges of 2020.

You also don’t want to miss Michelle Smith’s feature on pan bread trends. She walks us through consumers’ rediscovery of bread and what bakers are doing to hopefully hold consumer attention beyond 2020’s sales bump.

And don’t skip Makayla Nicholis’ operations feature on quality assurance. She talked to the experts about how they worked around the coronavirus (COVID-19) to continue ensuring product quality and food safety.

Thanks for reading Baking & Snack. We hope you enjoy reading this issue as much as we enjoyed putting it together. If there’s something missing from our coverage, please don’t hesitate to send me an email. I’d love to hear from you.