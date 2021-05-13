REGINA, SASK. – Above Food Corp. has finalized a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Farmer Direct Organic Foods Ltd., which offers legume proteins and grains that are certified organic. Synergies exist between FDO’s supply chain and product portfolio and Above Food’s certified organic terminal, according to Regina-based Above Food.

FDO, which launched as a company in 2018, has facilities in Moose Jaw, Sask. The company’s food products are distributed in more than 2,000 retail locations, including Whole Foods Market. Distribution, customer demand and supply potentially could increase distribution to 10,000 retail locations within a year. FDO has seed-to-shelf supply chain traceability across its 14 retail stock-keeping units and 15 private label SKUs.

“From the first conversation with the Above Food team, we had great philosophical alignment on the ethics and responsibilities of food producers and the role that truly sustainable and traceable practices can play in the plant-based protein supply chain,” said Jason Freeman, co-founder and chief executive officer of FDO. “With Above Food’s pedigree in scaled production and advanced ingredient processing, the combination of our companies and cultures will be synergistic.”

Martin Williams, president and chief innovation officer at Above Food brands, added, “FDO’s distribution and retail relationships add a completely new dimension to our portfolio approach for Above Food Brands, including the ability to deliver differentiated branded and private label solutions across many product segments, all with a regenerative organic foundation. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jason and his team.”