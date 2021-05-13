WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.2% in April, its second straight month of such a gain, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home rose 0.6%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 10 posted month-over-month increases and 8 posted declines.

The April index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 285.4% of the 1982-84 average, up 0.1% from a year ago. For all food at home, the April index was 254.8, up 1.2% from April 2020.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in April was 231.2, down 0.5% from March and down 0.5% from April 2020. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 235.8, down 1.4% from March and down 1.3% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 225.2, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.2% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 242.7, down 0.5% from March and down 0.9% from April 2020.

The price index for bakery products in April was 316.8, up 0.5% from March and up 0.3% from April 2020.

The April index for bread was 191.9, up 0.2% from March but down 1.2% from April 2020. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 347.2, down 0.5% from March and down 2.3% from April 2020. For bread other than white, the index was 374.1, up 0.7% from March but down 0.1% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in April was 187, down 0.3% from March but up 0.4% from April 2020. The April index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 303.1, up 0.3% from March and up 2.1% from April 2020. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 320.7, up 1.3% from March and up 3.8% from April 2020; and cookies, 283.8, down 0.3% from the previous month and down 0.8% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in April was 279.2, up 1.5% from March and up 0.2% from April 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in April included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 328.3, up 2.2% from March and up 1.9% from April 2020; crackers and cracker products, 323.1, up 2.7% from March and up 0.6% from April 2020; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 268.2, down 0.5% from March and down 1.7% from the previous year.