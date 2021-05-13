WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 1.7¢ per lb in April, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 1.3¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 151¢, down 1.6¢ per lb from March but up 10.4¢ from April 2020.

At 220.9¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 1.3¢ per lb from March and up 13.9¢ per lb from April 2020.

The national average price of family flour in April was 43.7¢, up 0.1¢ from March but down 0.6¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in April was 125.1¢ per lb, down 9¢ from March and down 1.4¢ from April 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 393.9¢ per lb, down 2.5¢ from March but up 11.3¢ from April 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in April was 78.5¢, up 1.3¢ from March. No price was issued in April 2020.