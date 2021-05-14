BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is adding its second flavor combo to the Kellogg’s Mashups portfolio: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Apple Jacks. The cereal combines the apple and cinnamon flavor of Kellogg’s Apple Jacks with the classic crunch of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes.

Kellogg launched a Mashups cereal feature Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops last year.

“We loved hearing fans’ reactions to the first Mashups, so we knew we had to create another,” said Brant Wheaton, marketing director of Kellogg US ready-to-eat cereal segment. “This new combination of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Kellogg’s Apple Jacks certainly won’t be the last Mashups cereal.”

The new Mashups will be available for a limited time starting in June at retailers nationwide and online for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-oz box and $5.69 for 15.6-oz box.