PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Daniel Fachner has been named chief executive officer of J&J Snack Foods Corp. He succeeds founder Gerald B. Shreiber, who will remain chairman of the board of directors.

Mr. Fachner has been president of J&J Snack Foods for the past year. Previously, he led its subsidiary The Icee Co., a position he has held since 1997. Earlier he was a senior vice president of Icee. He has worked at the company since 1979.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of J&J Snack Foods, I am tremendously grateful for the journey that this company has taken, which would have only been possible in this magnificent country,” Mr. Shreiber said. “As I reflect on our record growth and success throughout the years, I recognize that people are what propelled us forward — and I thank everyone who has contributed to evolving J&J Snack Foods into a dominant industry leader whose brands and products are at the center of millions upon millions of moments of fun and togetherness. Dan’s leadership and loyalty has been at the core of the J&J Snack Foods story, and I know he will skillfully serve our organization and pursue its continued success.”

Mr. Shreiber transformed J&J Snack Foods from a small local soft pretzel bakery to a billion-dollar public company, Mr. Fachner said. Its portfolio includes Superpretzel, Icee and Slush Puppie frozen beverages, Luigi’s Real Italian Ice, Minute Maid frozen ices, Whole Fruit sorbet and frozen fruit bars, Sour Patch Kids flavored ice pops, Tio Pepe’s and California Churros and the Funnel Cake Factory funnel cakes and several bakery brands.

“Gerry’s imprint on our employees, customers, consumers and shareholders is indelible, and his story remains one of the most captivating and inspiring in American business,” Mr. Fachner said. “It is a great privilege to lead this remarkable company, which Gerry built brick by brick from its humble foundation.”