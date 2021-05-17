HARTFORD, CONN. — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., has announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.

Frito-Lay began operations in Killingly in 1980 with 200 employees. The plant now employs approximately 740 full-time employees, and the expansion is expected to create 120 new jobs.

“We have been a proud member of the Killingly community for more than 40 years and look forward to expanding our footprint and bringing more jobs,” said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain, PepsiCo Foods North America. “It’s only with the support of the teams at the local and state level that this project has been able to come to fruition. They are helping enable growth in this community which ultimately supports Frito-Lay’s goals, as well.”

The building expansion is set to begin in spring 2022, and the project is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024.

Connecticut Innovations, the state’s strategic venture capital arm, is supporting the project by providing up to $5.5 million in sales and use tax exemptions on capital equipment and construction materials.

“This latest investment by Frito-Lay is a clear indication of its commitment to Connecticut, and we are thrilled to be such an integral part of the company’s long-term growth plans,” said David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. “The company’s decision to expand its facilities and workforce is great news for the state and region.”