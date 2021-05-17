ST. LOUIS — A new climate-friendly snack brand is aiming to remove greenhouse gases from the air.

Oat Clouds are the first product from Airly Foods, part of Bright Future Foods LLC, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. Available in cheddar, sea salt, chocolate and salted caramel varieties, the snack crackers are made with wholesome grains and oats. Each 7.5-oz box removes 18 to 21 grams of CO 2 from the air, said Jennifer McKnight, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Airly.

“Today, roughly 25% of greenhouse gases come from the global food supply,” Ms. McKnight said. “When we started, we asked ourselves, what if instead of just trying to be ‘less bad,’ we could actually use food to help reverse climate change?”

The brand connected with scientists and farmers to grow its oats on zero CO 2 emissions farms. It also purchases carbon credits to offset any footprint from its minimally processed production and transportation systems. The credits benefit various agricultural and forestry projects, allowing the brand to invest in the land and continue the cycle of planting more acres, crops and plants.

“We understand that no one company or product can solve climate change, and we know how overwhelming that can feel as an individual who wants to help but feels small in the grand scheme of it all,” said Kris Corbin, co-founder and chief supply chain officer at Airly. “But by taking these small, yet mighty steps together, we believe we can all make a difference toward fighting climate change.”

Airly Oat Clouds are available online through the brand’s e-commerce platform and on Amazon. The snack crackers will launch in select retailers nationwide throughout 2021.