WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Formost Fuji Corp., a packaging equipment manufacturer, announced the hire of its new Southwest regional sales manager, Fred Serrano. He will be based in Los Angeles and will cover the market in California, Arizona and Nevada.

“I’m very happy to start a new chapter in my life with Formost Fuji,” Mr. Serrano said. “I truly believe this is a great opportunity to expand my knowledge and be part of a great team of professionals. I’m excited to represent and begin promoting our company values, experience and great products. I look forward to delivering the best support, quality and dedication our customers have come to expect over the years.”

Mr. Serrano brings 26 years of experience in the industry to the company. He studied airframe mechanics and aircraft maintenance technology at Long Beach City College and received his associate’s degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from ITT Technical Institute, Carson, Calif. He then spent 20 years as senior field engineer for Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Streetsboro, Ohio, followed by five years as sales engineer for the company. Most recently, Mr. Serrano was the account manager for Associated Packaging, Inc., Gallatin, Tenn. His new position will support Formost Fuji’s strategy of strengthening customer relationships and sales support coverage.

“Fred’s experience in packaging machines and materials will fit well with our technology,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. “With him working for many years as a field service technician, he is a hands-on guy, as well as having experience in sales. We are excited to get him up to speed on our equipment so he can support our customers in the Southwest region.”