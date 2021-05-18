HOUSTON — Shipley Franchise Co. and Shipley Do-Nut Flour & Supply Co., which in January was acquired by an affiliate of private investment firm Peak Rock Capital, has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of a new chief executive officer and chief operating officer.

Clifton Rutledge has been named CEO. Mr. Rutledge formerly served as executive chairman at Shipley and also has worked as COO at Jack’s Family Restaurants, president and CEO at Bojangles Chicken and Biscuits, and COO at Whataburger.

Hank Simpson has joined Shipley as COO. Mr. Simpson had been with Panera Bread Co. since 2002, most recently as senior vice president, chief development and franchise officer. Prior to Panera, he was vice president of franchise operations and regional vice president of company operations at Bennigan’s Restaurants. Earlier, he was director of human resources at On the Border restaurants.

“Clifton and Hank bring to Shipley impressive track records across numerous restaurant industry leadership roles,” said Robert Strauss, a Shipley board member. “Their experience and talent will help drive significant growth in the business through new unit expansion, same-store sales growth and enhanced operations.”

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a quick-service restaurant franchisor offering donuts, kolaches and beverages. The company has more than 300 locations spanning nine states, and since the late 2010s it has experienced a period of rapid expansion, debuting locations in Colorado, Florida and Oklahoma in 2018.