WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is inviting consumers to travel to the tropics with their taste buds with its new Island Time Collection of tropical flavored donuts.

The Pina Colada Doughnut is an original glazed donut filled with pina colada-flavored Kreme, dipped in a pina colada-flavored icing, sprinkled with toasted coconut shreds and topped with a candied cherry.

The Island Time Doughnut is an original glazed donut donut filled with classic Kreme, dipped in light blue icing and graham crumbs to resemble an island, and topped with a palm tree.

The Key Lime Pie Doughnut is filled with key lime Kreme, dipped in lime green icing and topped with graham crumbs and a Kreme dollop.

“People have been dreaming about returning to summer vacations,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “Our new Island Time donuts will give everyone a sweet taste of the tropics.”