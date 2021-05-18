MADISON, WIS. — Specialty food manufacturer Tribe 9 Foods is expanding its Taste Republic gluten-free pasta lineup with the launch of four new varieties: plant-based cheese ravioli, cauliflower gnocchi, spinach and cheese tortelloni, and four cheese raviolini.

The new pastas are available in 12-oz packages in the frozen foods section at Target stores.

“We’ve built our reputation on never sacrificing taste or texture when creating new gluten-free pastas, and our new varieties hit the mark,” said Peter Robertson, who led the recipe development on the new items. “Introducing these new pastas with Target is going to make it even easier for people to enjoy gluten-free options.”

In addition to the launch of the gluten-free pastas in Target stores, Tribe 9 said many of its Taste Republic fresh pastas are now available on Amazon for the first time.

Notably, shoppers can find a variety pack on Amazon (and tasterepublicglutenfree.com), giving them the chance to try multiple Taste Republic pastas. The variety pack includes six different gluten-free pastas: Linguini, fusilli, spinach fettuccine, four-cheese tortelloni, grain-free red lentil fusilli and grain-free cauliflower linguini.

“Our top priority is to make it easy for people to find delicious, gluten-free pasta,” said Brian Durst, chief executive officer of Tribe 9, parent company of Taste Republic. “Making our pasta available through Amazon was the next step in reaching that goal.”