LOS ANGELES — Caulipower has added a new artisan-inspired, stone-fired cauliflower crust to all its topped pizza offerings.

The products contain 17% less fat, 52% less sugar and 24% more fiber than the leading conventional pizzas, according to the company. Varieties include three-cheese, veggie, Buffalo-style chicken, Italian sausage and vegetables, uncured turkey pepperoni, uncured pepperoni and Margherita.

“Finally, people can enjoy a healthier version of an artisanal restaurant-quality experience cooked in the comfort of their own kitchen,” said Gail Becker, founder and chief executive officer of Caulipower. “If a crust doesn’t get crispy, it’s simply not pizza. Ours is made crispy the way only stone-firing can do, with a more flavorful sauce and toppings, and it is still better for you than other leading frozen pizzas on the market. My mission is to make America’s favorite comfort foods healthier without sacrificing taste. We did it with pizza, chicken tenders, and our new pasta. Now we’ve made our best cauliflower crust pizza even better.”

Caulipower stone-fired pizzas are available nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, Shoprite, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Direct and thousands of others, as well as online at Amazon.com.