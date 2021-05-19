EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Clif Bar & Co. has expanded its executive leadership team with the hiring of three consumer packaged goods industry executives who will drive the company’s next stage of purpose-driven growth and expansion.

Shaunte Mears-Watkins has been named chief commercial officer. In her new role, she will lead enterprise-wide growth initiatives, including brand strategy, marketing, and sales. Prior to Clif Bar, Ms. Mears-Watkins was with The Clorox Co., most recently as vice president of strategy. She also held senior positions in brand management, sales and marketing at Clorox. Earlier, she held global brand and retail management roles at Bare Escentuals and Procter and Gamble.

Ms. Mears-Watkins received bachelor’s degrees in economics and English at Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

Roma McCaig has been named senior vice president of impact and communications. In her new role, Ms. McCaig will oversee the company’s sustainability strategy and community initiatives as well as corporate, brand and employee communications. Ms. McCaig joins Clif Bar from Campbell Soup Co., where she was vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability, following other senior roles in shared service operations and procurement at the company. Prior to joining Campbell Soup, she held leadership positions at Uber Technologies, Citrix Systems and Kaiser Permanente, where she worked in business operations and communications.

Ms. McCaig received a bachelor’s degree in communications – advertising at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and a master’s degree in business administration at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Hari Avula has joined Clif Bar as chief financial and strategy officer, where he will oversee enterprise business strategy and financial management in support of the company’s Five Aspirations model to sustain people, communities, planet, brands and business. Mr. Avula most recently was CFO of global business transformation/IT digital at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Earlier, he spent 22 years at PepsiCo, Inc. in a variety of roles, including CFO of the Frito-Lay North America Division.

Mr. Avula received a master’s degree in business administration from the Yale School of Management.

All three positions will report directly to Sally Grimes, chief executive officer.

“Clif Bar has bold goals for the future, with the intention to double our business and double our positive impact on the world,” Ms. Grimes said. “We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to our executive team, as their world-class talent and experience will help fuel the growth for our ambitious vision.”

Last fall, Clif Bar hired Rizal Hamdallah as the company’s first chief innovation officer.