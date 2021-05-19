LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Claudine Patel has been named chief marketing officer at Post Consumer Brands. In her new role Ms. Patel will lead the strategy, integration and execution of brand marketing across paid, owned, earned and shared channels, as well as innovation for the company’s portfolio of cereal brands. She will report to Tom Dixon, chief growth officer.

Ms. Patel has more than two decades of consumer packaged goods marketing and product innovation experience, most recently in the role of general manager, marketing, for Reckitt Benckiser Group Health North America, where she led all marketing, digital and innovation efforts for the company’s over-the-counter and personal care portfolio, including brands like Mucinex, Clearasil and Delsym. Prior to Reckitt, she was global senior director of marketing and innovation for wholesome snacks at Kellogg Co. Earlier, she was global marketing and innovation director of the Enfa portfolio at Mead Johnson. She also was a marketing lead at Kraft Foods, Inc. and a group brand manager at Coca-Cola Co.

“Claudine is a highly progressive and growth-focused marketing leader who brings a proven track record of success to our team,” Mr. Dixon said. “Her extensive global experience driving brand strategies, building consumer-powered creative campaigns and partnerships, and launching breakthrough innovation will help us further unlock the full potential of our brands.”