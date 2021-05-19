ATLANTA — Epi Breads, a baker of custom bread for the foodservice and retail industries, has announced plans to relocate its headquarters to a 176,000-square-foot facility in Gwinnett County, Ga. As part of the move, Epi said it will add two production lines and expand product offerings and customer base.

The expansion will bring 300 jobs and $15 million in capital investment to the community, said Partnership Gwinnett, a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County.

“Our first headquarters and bakery opened in Atlanta over 35 years ago,” said Cheryl Barre, chief executive officer of Epi Breads. “As our business has grown, we chose to relocate and expand to Gwinnett County, so we could meet the needs of our customers by providing unique artisan-style breads.”

Founded in 1985, Epi has plants in Atlanta and Muskegon, Mich. The company describes itself as “one of the most innovative custom bread developers in America.” The company’s products include a variety of bread items, including hoagies, baguettes, sub rolls, sliced loaves and table bread.

“We’re thrilled that Epi Breads found a new home in metro Atlanta, where they will continue to build on their success that began 35 years ago,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Metro Atlanta is one of the fastest growing regions in the US, driving the growth of food processing and distribution for our region. Thank you to the team at Epi Breads for your leadership and the many partner organizations working in tandem to bring this project to completion.”