KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing Co. (SPC) has promoted James Boddicker to associate publisher of Baking & Snack. Additionally, the company has expanded its sales team, bringing on Russell Brody and Gretchen Wagner as national account executives.

As associate publisher of Baking & Snack, Mr. Boddicker will lead the development of the magazine’s print and digital properties and work closely with advertisers to support their marketing strategies and goals.

Mr. Boddicker has been with SPC since 2016. He was most recently the national sales manager for Baking & Snack. Prior to that role, he was national sales manager for bake and Supermarket Perimeter. Mr. Boddicker is a board member of the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry and a member of the American Society of Baking.

“James’ expertise and dedication to the industry will take Baking & Snack to new heights,” said Mike Gude, publisher, Baking & Snack. “He will play a critical role in developing innovative marketing opportunities and supporting the magazine’s mission.”

Mr. Brody has been named national account executive for Baking & Snack and Milling & Baking News. Ms. Wagner has been named national account executive for bake and Supermarket Perimeter.

In their new positions, Mr. Brody and Ms. Wagner will engage and develop new business relationships and support advertisers as they navigate the print and digital media landscape.

Mr. Brody has extensive experience with publishing and media sales, having founded ProMedia Services, a full-service independent firm that provided sales support for print and digital advertising, newsletters and live events. Through this firm, he has acted as director of business development, associate publisher and publisher of several trade magazines. His background covers a variety of industries, including packaging, manufacturing, aerospace and information technology. More recently, Mr. Brody has worked with BNP Media’s Packaging Group and Penton.

“We are excited to welcome Russell to our team,” Mr. Gude said. “He brings a wealth of media experience and marketing talent, both necessary to work effectively with and help meet the needs of advertisers.”

Ms. Wagner has 25 years of B2B media experience, with more than 12 years spent in the produce segment as Eastern account executive for Farm Journal’s The Packer. She has also held roles at Intertec Publishing, Adams Business Media and Advanstar Communications. Ms. Wagner has been a member of numerous associations throughout her career, including the Produce Marketing Association, United Fresh Women in Produce, the Southeast Produce Council, the Southeast Produce Council's Southern Roots and the New England Produce Council.

“I am thrilled to have Gretchen join SPC,” said Troy Ashby, publisher of bake and Supermarket Perimeter. “Gretchen brings experience and fresh ideas to the Supermarket Perimeter and bake team and will be instrumental in advancing the media solutions we offer these segments of the food retail industry.”