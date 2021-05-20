CHICAGO — Keebler, a brand within The Ferrero Group portfolio, has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA to introduce the brand’s first-ever flavored fudge-dipped ice cream cone: Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mints Dipped Cones. The cones feature custom dark chocolate and the same peppermint oil used in Girl Scout Thin Mints.

“With the help of Girl Scouts and a little magic from the Keebler Elves, we’re able to bring a delicious Girl Scout Cookie flavor to summertime,” said Brian Lutz, senior brand manager, Keebler Cones.

Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mints Dipped Cones are available in retailers nationwide, and a 12-pack of cones can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $3.69.